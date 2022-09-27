A young girl has been hailed online after boldly confronting her lover to know his true intentions towards her.

In a trending video, she was asked him if he has future plans of marrying her or if he just wants to take advantage of her and sleep with her whenever he likes.

She kicked against the trend of men promising women to marry them but end up sleeping with them after which they break up with them.

In the video, the bold lady asked her boyfriend what he really wants from her and netizens showered praises on her over her boldness.

“What’s the way forward? You wan marry me or you wan just dey fuck me dey go.” She said.

Watch the video below.