TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will be 30 next year, no marriage, no child, I always go to…

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV…

22-year-old girl cries out over being assaulted by boyfriend who has temper issues

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 22-year-old lady has complained about her boyfriend’s anger issues which doesn’t seem to change anytime soon.

Sharing her sad story, she asked netizens if his behavior is normal or the same in every other relationship.

She lamented that whenever they had any issues, her boyfriend always resorted to raising his voice, throwing her phones away, and sending her out of the house no matter what she was wearing.

READ ALSO

Lady reveals she gave her boyfriend N20k out of N400k they…

Lady dragged for gifting boyfriend over N2 million to buy a…

She narrated:

“I’m a 22 year old female. My boyfriend always get so angry and start shouting at me when we have issues. He starts throwing my phone and tells me to get out of the house till he’s calm. most times I’m not fully dressed and I can’t leave but he insists I don’t touch anything and live with whatever I’m wearing. He says really hurtful things to me but he always says I’m stressing him mentally, emotionally and physically. Currently my phones are severely broken. 

“I know every argument will end in him shouting and dragging me around. I don’t cheat or talk to other guys but he only gets so angry when he claims I’m disrespecting him or say something to mock him. Is it normal for your partner to always raise their voice in a relationship? some people that know how he gets hungry so it’s normal for couples to have those sorts of arguments but it bothers me. These days I’m even scared to talk.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will be 30 next year, no marriage, no child, I always go to bed in tears” —…

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late IVD’s wife,…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV test as she issues…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again despite…

We suspect they took a blood covenant – Late Bimbo’s brother reveals how her…

Nigerians react as IVD finally breaks silence, tells his side of the story with…

“I no get anything but my girlfriend love me” – Man brags as…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares heartbreaking video after purchasing phone at Computer Village…

Why I married two husbands and sleep on same bed with them – Woman…

I want to hustle – Little boy takes shovel from his dad and packs sand at site

22-year-old girl cries out over being assaulted by boyfriend who has temper…

Reactions as lady shares rare video which Rico Swavey made before his demise

Lady goes haywire, yanks off wig in excitement as boyfriend proposes to her…

“You must give me money” – Little female beggar holds man…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More