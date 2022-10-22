A 22-year-old lady has complained about her boyfriend’s anger issues which doesn’t seem to change anytime soon.

Sharing her sad story, she asked netizens if his behavior is normal or the same in every other relationship.

She lamented that whenever they had any issues, her boyfriend always resorted to raising his voice, throwing her phones away, and sending her out of the house no matter what she was wearing.

She narrated:

“I’m a 22 year old female. My boyfriend always get so angry and start shouting at me when we have issues. He starts throwing my phone and tells me to get out of the house till he’s calm. most times I’m not fully dressed and I can’t leave but he insists I don’t touch anything and live with whatever I’m wearing. He says really hurtful things to me but he always says I’m stressing him mentally, emotionally and physically. Currently my phones are severely broken.

“I know every argument will end in him shouting and dragging me around. I don’t cheat or talk to other guys but he only gets so angry when he claims I’m disrespecting him or say something to mock him. Is it normal for your partner to always raise their voice in a relationship? some people that know how he gets hungry so it’s normal for couples to have those sorts of arguments but it bothers me. These days I’m even scared to talk.”