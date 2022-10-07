Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT for over N1m

Adisa Olashile, a young Nigerian who went viral months ago after creating NFT images of an elderly drummer and selling them for N1 million, has finished his National Youth Service Program.

You might remember that the corp member shared pictures of an elderly drummer named “Baba Onilu” in April. Baba Onilu travels around entertaining people with his drumming prowess.

The elderly drummer frequently stops by the Secretariat, where Olashile and other corps members gather for their Community Development Service, according to Olashile, who was serving in Oyo state (CDS).

He wrote; ”I always meet this man at the secretariat where we have our Cds , so I decided to make him smile more with my camera . I hope you all see the emotions in his smiles.”

Adisa gave an update on how he was able to make money off the beautiful photos on April 2. He mints the photos as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and sells them for 0.3 Ethereum (Eth) each on OpenSea.

The cost would be $2,098.32 if the photographer was able to sell two for 0.3 Eth (N1,225,418.88).

After that, the photographer kept his word and paid the elderly man 50% of the cash.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, he wrote; ”Minted baba’s pictures as nft and got them sold immediately. Inshallahu 50% is going to him. Ramadan Kareem 🌙”

To protect the man’s money, the young corps member opened a bank account for him.

Then he bought a brand-new phone for the drummer and gave him a large picture frame.

Adisa disclosed in a recent post that he has completed his NYSC, adding that he does not know what the future holds.

He took some final photos with the drummer, which he shared on Twitter along with the following message:

”I really don’t know the next thing after this but I’m super grateful that I’m finally done 🇳🇬❤️”