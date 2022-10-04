Daniel Regha calls out Wizkid over promise to build schools in every African country

Daniel Regha, a Nigerian Twitter influencer, has reminded superstar singer Wizkid of his promise to build schools across Africa.

In 2018, the award-winning musician pledged to use the proceeds from a Nike partnership deal to build schools in every African country.

Wizkid made the announcement on the microblogging site Twitter, asking fans to assist him in deciding which country to begin in.

Nigerian Twitter Influencer, Daniel Regha, has reminded superstar singer, Wizkid for failing to fulfil his promise to build schools across Africa.

The award-winning artiste had pledged in 2018 to use his proceeds from a Nike partnership deal to construct schools in every African country.

Wizkid made the disclosure on microblogging site, Twitter and asked fans to help him pick which country to start from.

He wrote; “Using my own profits from this business partnership with Nike to build a school back home in Lagos. #Educationforeverychild.

“I’ll need help from fans to pick where we start this. Trying to build a school in every country in Africa. That’s my dream. Surulere, Lagos, Ghana and Benin Republic”.

Bringing up his statement in 2022, Regha reminded him that he is yet to build even a single school in any African country.

He noted that four years have passed with nothing happening and went ahead to suggest that he should first build three schools and he can start with his old neighbourhood, Surulere.

Taking to Twitter, the social commentator wrote; ”Wizkid should remember that he’s yet to build “a school in every country in Africa” as promised, using as his profits from his partnership with Nike; It’s been 4 yrs but nothing has been done. He should fulfil his pledge, even if it’s 3 schools he builds starting from Surulere.”

See his post: