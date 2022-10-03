Davido shares loved-up video with Chioma Rowland

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Davido Adeleke, a superstar Afrobeats singer, has put an end to the speculations of his divorce by sharing a loved-up video with his beloved baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

This comes amid ongoing rumors of their breakup, despite the fact that the couple has never confirmed or denied the claims.

Recall that Chioma spent time at church on Sunday with the singer who had not been in the ministry for three years.

The most recent video on Davido’s Instagram story showed him having a romantic moment with Chioma Rowland at a club.

The couple was seen holding each other heart-to-heart while making a pinky swear.

Watch the video below…

Meanwhile; IK Osadiouwa recalled how he first broached the subject of marriage with his wife in a lengthy article. He admitted saying to his wife that he saw them remaining friends for the rest of their lives.

