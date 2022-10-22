He copied Odo from me – Rapper, 60wrap$$ calls out Kizz Daniel over song theft (Video)

Nigerian rapper and singer 60wrap$$ has slammed Kizz Daniel for allegedly stealing one of his songs.

The up-and-coming artiste claimed that Daniel’s newly released hit, Cough (Odo) was copied from his own song also titled Odo.

The artist pointed out the similarities between his version of Odo and the Mama crooner’s version in a video that he shared online.

Kizz Daniel stole the lyrics and changed them to sound somewhat different so as to confuse listeners, according to 60wrap$$, who claimed to have released his own version first.

He did, however, promise not to stir up any controversy until after the single’s music video has been released.

Watch the video below: