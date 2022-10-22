TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico…

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

I lied to Chioma to make her appear in ‘Assurance’ video – Davido

He copied Odo from me – Rapper, 60wrap$$ calls out Kizz Daniel over song theft (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian rapper and singer 60wrap$$ has slammed Kizz Daniel for allegedly stealing one of his songs.

The up-and-coming artiste claimed that Daniel’s newly released hit, Cough (Odo) was copied from his own song also titled Odo.

The artist pointed out the similarities between his version of Odo and the Mama crooner’s version in a video that he shared online.

READ ALSO

If I don’t drop music in a year Africa will notice…

Watch moment Kizz Daniel apologizes to Tanzanian fans as he…

Kizz Daniel stole the lyrics and changed them to sound somewhat different so as to confuse listeners, according to 60wrap$$, who claimed to have released his own version first.

He did, however, promise not to stir up any controversy until after the single’s music video has been released.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico Swavey’s photo…

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

I lied to Chioma to make her appear in ‘Assurance’ video – Davido

How I made my boyfriend’s 19-year-old lover move out of our house –…

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely…

Nigerian lady set to get married to her late friend’s husband (Video)

Davido storms Benin for Israel DMW’s white wedding

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Apostle Johnson Suleiman opens up about people who attacked his convoy to end…

He copied Odo from me – Rapper, 60wrap$$ calls out Kizz Daniel over song…

Uche Maduagwu slams Nkechi Blessing says she is too desperate for marriage

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

Skit-maker lands in hospital after being beaten by youths for playing snake…

Nigerian woman goes berserk as her husband gifts her a house (Video)

Davido storms Benin for Israel DMW’s white wedding

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More