TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will be 30 next year, no marriage, no child, I always go to…

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV…

Lady cries out after finding out that her lover still gets in bed with his ex-wife

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has complained about her husband’s unfaithfulness to her by having an affair with his ex-wife.

She lamented that she doesn’t know whether to overlook the situation or confront him for his actions.

She narrated that she got engaged to her husband when he was still married to a German woman. He later divorced his wife and married her but now, he doesn’t seem to want to cut ties with his ex-wife.

READ ALSO

Why I married two husbands and sleep on same bed with them…

Nigerians react as IVD finally breaks silence, tells his…

His ex-wife could not give birth to children for him because she already had kids in her previous marriage, hence the new relationship.

In her story she said,

“Hello. Please keep me anonymous. I have been married for 4 years now. my husband resides in Germany and I met him online. He was married them to a German lady. the lady said that she can’t be here in children cause she already had two kids in her previous marriage. 

“We got engaged while he was still married to her though. But they are divorced now.. I am currently waiting for my visa approval for family reunion so I can join him. 

My husband came home and I read his chat with his ex. 

“They are still sleeping with each other. I don’t know how to feel now cause I have kept myself for him and he’s busy sleeping with his ex. He didn’t come home for 2 years, when I complained she said what’s the need of coming home since I will soon join him. Not knowing his been busy with his ex-wife.”

See post here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will be 30 next year, no marriage, no child, I always go to bed in tears” —…

“Sotey I dey carry sacrifice for you; stupid me” — Chats of late IVD’s wife,…

IVD’s alleged girlfriend, Tasha Amos shares result of her HIV test as she issues…

Man angrily kicks girlfriend out of his house for cheating again despite…

We suspect they took a blood covenant – Late Bimbo’s brother reveals how her…

Nigerians react as IVD finally breaks silence, tells his side of the story with…

“I no get anything but my girlfriend love me” – Man brags as…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady cries out after finding out that her lover still gets in bed with his…

Man shares heartbreaking video after purchasing phone at Computer Village…

Why I married two husbands and sleep on same bed with them – Woman…

I want to hustle – Little boy takes shovel from his dad and packs sand at site

22-year-old girl cries out over being assaulted by boyfriend who has temper…

Reactions as lady shares rare video which Rico Swavey made before his demise

Lady goes haywire, yanks off wig in excitement as boyfriend proposes to her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More