Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world to me’

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A beautiful lady has been left heartbroken by her boyfriend, who dumped her only a few days after professing his undying love.

Recall that the lady, @maxygem took to Twitter days ago to gush over the lovely message she received from her boyfriend on 26th September.

He stated that he would rather spend a lifetime with her than face all the ages of this world alone.

In a recent development,  her boyfriend messaged her on WhatsApp and asked for a break, saying he couldn’t continue the relationship any longer.

Sharing the screenshot, she tweeted; ”Woke up to this on WhatsApp, men will shame you 🥹”

Read the love chat below:

See the breakup message:

