Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world to me’

A beautiful lady has been left heartbroken by her boyfriend, who dumped her only a few days after professing his undying love.
Recall that the lady, @maxygem took to Twitter days ago to gush over the lovely message she received from her boyfriend on 26th September.
He stated that he would rather spend a lifetime with her than face all the ages of this world alone.
In a recent development, her boyfriend messaged her on WhatsApp and asked for a break, saying he couldn’t continue the relationship any longer.
Sharing the screenshot, she tweeted; ”Woke up to this on WhatsApp, men will shame you 🥹”
Read the love chat below:
See the breakup message:
Woke up to this on WhatsApp, men will shame you 🥹 https://t.co/948OBbVUeZ pic.twitter.com/R9LWYpgrVc
— Imà🍷 (@maxygem) October 7, 2022
