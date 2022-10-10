Moment Asake quickly ran off stage after his security’s gun allegedly got stolen during concert in US (Video)

A viral video shows current music rave Asake fleeing his Baltimore show after his security guard’s gun was allegedly stolen.

According to reports, the singer arrived late for his show in Baltimore, Maryland, and had only performed for 10 minutes when his security guard’s gun went missing.

According to one Twitter user, the “Terminator” hitmaker had his guards throw out the show promoter after he requested a refund.

Asake was hurriedly making his way out of the event, which was packed with throngs of fans, as seen in a video shared online.

His numerous guards closely followed him, ensuring his safe exit from the show.

Watch the video below: