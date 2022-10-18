A Muslim man on Twitter named Bobola has narrated how his father began supporting his brother’s “unclean” business because of money.

He recounted that when his brother started a pig/pork business, his father disowned him because according to their religion, pork is unclean.

However, his brother found wealth in this line of business and when his father saw how much money he was making, he joined him and even became the manager of the business.

Bobola narrated:

“My brother was disown by my father because he venture into a pig/pork business as a Muslim, few years later he came back 3x richer from the business and sent my father on a pilgrimage to Mecca 🕋, Now my father is the manager of his pig company…in this life just make MONEY 💰.”

