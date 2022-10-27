TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian student who worked more than 20 hours is about to be deported from the UK.

A Twitter user going by the handle @Oludeewon posted the article and claimed that foreign students are not legally permitted to work more than 20 hours per week in the UK.

Evidently, the Nigerian had violated the requirements of his student visa, which forbids him from working more than 20 hours per week.

READ ALSO

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

“This wahala still followed me” – Nigerian lady…

Sadly, his visa was revoked because he didn’t follow the rules and meet the requirements.

The Document read:

“Reasons for cancellation

A decision has been made to cancel your permission to stay in the UK so that it expires with immediate effect. The reasons for this are:

You are specifically considered a person who has gained leave to remain by deception. You were granted leave to remain until 14/09/2027, after applying foria work leave to remain visa.

This was granted after you declared you have not breached any previous conditions of your T4 student visa. Your permission has been cancelled because you previously failed to comply with your student visa by working more th n 20 hours per week, breaching your conditions.

I am therefore satisfied that you have ceased to fulfil the requiremen of your visa. Your permission is cancelled from 19/10/2022.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Yahoo Boy laments after collecting ‘credit alert’ juju from herbalist only for…

“Young ladies are broke because they spend all their money maintaining beauty…

“I haven’t been sleeping well” – Phyna laments over…

Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how…

Bella bags ambassadorial deal with Steve Thompson’s Royal Hairs (Photos)

“He’s our king” – Endowed lady replies those blasting her for declaring…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More