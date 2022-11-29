TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido reportedly weds Chioma Rowland traditionally (Details)

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon…

2face Idibia’s birthday message to Annie Idibia upsets fans

29-year-old man goes emotional after parents sold properties to send him and his brother abroad

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user has taken to social media to relate an emotional story about a friend who moved abroad.

She disclosed that the 29-year-old man moved with his brother, who is 27 years old, thanks to their parents’ sacrifice.

He allegedly said that their parents had raised the money for their travel arrangements and legal documents by selling some of their valued properties.

READ ALSO

US-based man enraged after finding out his friend sold N4m…

”She used two litres” – Man laments over palm oil in jollof…

The Tweep identified as @theglowstitches on Twitter, wrote; ”Spoke to my friend who recently travelled earlier this week. He nearly cried as he told me what their parents have done, personal items they sold to make sure his and his brother’s relocation was successful
When you see kids unable to disobey their parents, don’t be surprised

Tomorrow someone will marry them and say the parents are entitled? Okay. Btw, The guy is 29, his brother is 27. At that age, his parents were still down to earth for him. I told him not to be ashamed but be grateful instead

When you decide to choose someone, you must respect the sacrifices people made for them before you showed up.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido reportedly weds Chioma Rowland traditionally (Details)

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon Ifedi

2face Idibia’s birthday message to Annie Idibia upsets fans

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he insisted she signs off…

“Any relationship that’s real will not be perfect” –…

Mr Ibu’s daughter announces end of her marriage, reveals why she ended…

Bolanle Ninalowo gifts wife mansion for 18th wedding anniversary

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

29-year-old man goes emotional after parents sold properties to send him and his…

Man in pain as friend sells off N4 million car which he gifted him

“She must be a great teacher” – Heartwarming moment pupils…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until they get married…

Domestic violence allegations: Bella breaks silence on relationship with Sheggz

Freddie Leonard’s wife slams lady who said her marriage might end up like…

Cynthia Morgan shares prophecies about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, Jandor and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More