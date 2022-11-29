29-year-old man goes emotional after parents sold properties to send him and his brother abroad

A Twitter user has taken to social media to relate an emotional story about a friend who moved abroad.

She disclosed that the 29-year-old man moved with his brother, who is 27 years old, thanks to their parents’ sacrifice.

He allegedly said that their parents had raised the money for their travel arrangements and legal documents by selling some of their valued properties.

The Tweep identified as @theglowstitches on Twitter, wrote; ”Spoke to my friend who recently travelled earlier this week. He nearly cried as he told me what their parents have done, personal items they sold to make sure his and his brother’s relocation was successful

When you see kids unable to disobey their parents, don’t be surprised

Tomorrow someone will marry them and say the parents are entitled? Okay. Btw, The guy is 29, his brother is 27. At that age, his parents were still down to earth for him. I told him not to be ashamed but be grateful instead

When you decide to choose someone, you must respect the sacrifices people made for them before you showed up.”