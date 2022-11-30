“Avoid pretty girls at all cost if your bank account isn’t smiling” – Tony Frank shares advice

Popular musician, Tony Frank has advised men to steer clear of pretty women if they know their bank account isn’t gallant enough.

The socialite took to his social media page to share the advice with broke men.

According to him, men who are penniless are usually wont to call women wanting to be taken care of as ‘gold diggers’.

He added that that beauty that attracted the man at first has to be maintained with money.

In his words, he wrote:

“Fine girl no suppose Enter your eye if your pocket no gallant. Before you call person pikin Gold [email protected], cause na money she Dey use maintain that beauty wey dey Enter Your Eye.”

His post has stirred mixed reactions from social media users;

