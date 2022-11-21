Female labourer breaks down after receiving N10k from stranger for being hardworking

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A female social media influencer known as Cutie Flawless has shared what she did after seeing a an industrious lady working as a labourer at a building site.

Cutie Flawless revealed she gave the girl N10,000 as an incentive to encourage and motivate ber because she saw how hard she was working as well as how dedicated she was in doing it.

The TikTok celebrity approached the laborer with a message that said, “Thank you for being hardworking,” in a video that she released online. ‘Take N10,000 and use it to support yourself,’ the note said.

She sat down in the sand she was packing into a bucket after reading the note because she was overcome with emotion.

The diligent woman became even more tearful when Cutie Flawless returned and paid her the N10,000 she mentioned in the note.

The young lady kept staring in shock at the money as the TikTok user was leaving. Then she turned to face Cutie and mouthed the word “thank you.”

Watch the video below;

