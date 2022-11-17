“God, is this heaven?” – Nigerian lady in disbelief as she sees snow for the first time in Canada (Video)

A young lady who goes by the name Precious Kolawole has posted a video of her showing her excitement at witnessing snow for the first time in her life.

She revealed on her Twitter page that it was a historic event for her to witness snow falling in Canada.

Prior to moving to Canada recently, Precious had never actually seen the white, icy substance; it was only after she arrived that she did.

The woman could not contain her joy as she displayed her room’s view of other buildings’ snow-covered roofs in the video she posted.

Because heaven is an unimaginable reality, Precious asked God in a rhetorical manner if she was there.

“I am excited. God, is this heaven? This is heaven on earth. It’s so cute”, she stated in the video.

The lady also captioned her post; ”I cannot contain my excitement😩 I saw snow for the first time today”

Watch the video below: