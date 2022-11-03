Ifeanyi Adeleke: Actress Halima Abubakar tackles colleagues

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar has slammed her colleagues who rushed to post about Ifeanyi Adeleke’s demise when they didn’t wish him a happy birthday.

She noted that it’s quite ironic that they didn’t show this massive energy towards his life celebration but were quick to post about his death.

She warned that it was important to be careful of these kinds of people. She posted on her insta story saying:

“Half of you who posted that little baby didn’t wish him hbd…But you are the first to list his demise. Do you people think at all? It shows how many of you only celebrate bad news. Such a sad reality.. 

Did you wish him hbd? No!! You rush write RIP.. 

The pain is great. Thank goodness for the spirit of discernment. Run from this type of people. Take control ya Rabbi🤲🏻”

