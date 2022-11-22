Man in pains as ATM swallows his cash as he was wasting time (Video)

A man was left angry and dissatisfied after an ATM pulled a fast one on him while he was withdrawing money, a

He entered the desired amount, and when the money was dispensed, he chose each note individually rather than taking it all at once.

In a now-viral video, the man was counting the notes as he took the cash out of the ATM, but as he reached the last note, the machine withdrew the money.

The incident had reportedly occured in South Africa, and it was a 100 Rand note that was retracted into the machine. It is assumed that the money he failed to take had already been deducted from his account.

When he realized he had made a mistake by not removing everything right away, he was heard exclaiming toward the end of the video.

