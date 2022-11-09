Man spotted depositing bags of money in a bank following CBN’s plan to redesign naira (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady has expressed disbelief after witnessing a man who was allegedly a customer transferring large sums of money into a bank.

Two individuals could be seen, in a video making the rounds online, dumping cash that was brought to the bank in Ghana-must-go bags.

They were bringing out bundles of N500 and N1,000 bills from the bag and pilling it up on the teller’s counter.

The woman who recorded them claimed she went to the bank only to witness a man hauling luggage into the banking hall after going there to withdraw just N1,000.

She made a connection between the customer’s choice to deposit that sum and the CBN’s planned redesign of some naira notes.

Watch the video below;

