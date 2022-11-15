Man surprises his appreciative girlfriend with new iPhone 14 Pro Max hidden inside bowl of garri (Video)

A romantic Nigerian man surprised his girlfriend with an iPhone 14 Pro Max for her birthday.

Her pricey new equipment was given to her by her lover after their buddies helped pull a practical joke on her.

He gave his baby the impression that his birthday present for her was a bowl of garri wrapped up in a gift bag.

In a video, woman was seen wrapping a gift only to find out it contained a bowl of garri.

Surprisingly, she didn’t take it personally; instead, she gave her boyfriend a hug, prompting him to decide to give her the true gift.

She was instructed to dip her hand into the bowl of garri by the man and his friends, and after doing so, she pulled out a package of brand-new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Watch the video below;