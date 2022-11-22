Man uses hammer to smash framed photo of him and girlfriend after she dumped him (Video)

A man has taken a drastic step towards forgetting his ex girlfriend as he smashes up a photo of them both.

The heartbroken man who appears to be pained after being dumped wrecked a framed picture of him and his ex when they were still together.

The framed photo seemed to have stirred up buried emotions which led him to use a hammer to smash it.

A caption attached to the clip read;

“Breakfast na your mate”.

Watch the video below;

Check out reactions gathered from social media users;

mcmakopolo1 wrote: “Most times na the memories Dey pain pass if u like burn the frame fl the memory card still full .. stay single like me”

seun_dreams wrote: “Pls how this breakfast dey always be sef? Haha”

sharon.chigozirim wrote: “Be single like me and get peace of mind una no gree”

oluwademilade_xx wrote: “My own is why do y’all make frames like this when ya not married”