Man uses hammer to smash framed photo of him and girlfriend after she dumped him (Video)

A man has taken a drastic step towards forgetting his ex girlfriend as he smashes up a photo of them both.
The heartbroken man who appears to be pained after being dumped wrecked a framed picture of him and his ex when they were still together.
The framed photo seemed to have stirred up buried emotions which led him to use a hammer to smash it.
A caption attached to the clip read;
“Breakfast na your mate”.
Watch the video below;
Check out reactions gathered from social media users;
mcmakopolo1 wrote: “Most times na the memories Dey pain pass if u like burn the frame fl the memory card still full .. stay single like me”
seun_dreams wrote: “Pls how this breakfast dey always be sef? Haha”
sharon.chigozirim wrote: “Be single like me and get peace of mind una no gree”
oluwademilade_xx wrote: “My own is why do y’all make frames like this when ya not married”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES