Wahala as main chic and side chic meet at boyfriend’s place on his birthday (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Two ladies who are dating the same man met each other for the first time at his residence on his birthday.

They both paid him a visit at the same time and brought gifts, but the main girlfriend was in the dark about his other relationships.

The guy was shown in a viral video unwrapping the picture frame his main babe provided while the side chic was present.

He had already opened the gift that the side chic had brought for him because she was the first to arrive at his house.

But when Sandra, the main girlfriend, arrived and met the side chic, she was unable to stay for very long and left disappointed.

She continued to leave the compound while her lover called her name, and the side chic just stared at her without saying anything.

