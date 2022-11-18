World’s oldest primary school pupil dies aged 99

The oldest known primary school student in the world, Priscilla Sitieni, passed away in Kenya at the age of 99.

Following her determination to pursue an education in her 90s, the elderly woman, affectionately known as Gogo Priscilla (Granny Priscilla), received recognition from UNESCO, which referred to her as “a role model for her community and beyond.”

She passed away at home on Wednesday from a chest problem, according to her grandson Sammy Chepsiror, who spoke to The Standard newspaper. The nonagenarian’s life tale served as the basis for a French movie.

He said;

“Gogo has been in good health and attending her classes until three days to her demise when she developed chest pains, which forced her out of school.

We are thankful for the 100 years of her life. She made all of us proud”.

When Priscilla requested admission to the local school in her Kenyan community of Rift Valley, UNESCO revealed that she was 94 years old.

In a 2022 interview with a UN organization, Priscilla stated that she wanted to encourage young moms in Kenya to finish their education after having children rather than abandon it out of embarrassment or concern for social stigma.

She said;

“I wanted to show an example not only to them but to other girls around the world who are not in school. Without education, there will be no difference between you and a chicken.

“Education is your future. Education remains in your head forever and you cannot lose it once you have it,”