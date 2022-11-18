TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson…

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their…

World’s oldest primary school pupil dies aged 99

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

The oldest known primary school student in the world, Priscilla Sitieni, passed away in Kenya at the age of 99.

Following her determination to pursue an education in her 90s, the elderly woman, affectionately known as Gogo Priscilla (Granny Priscilla), received recognition from UNESCO, which referred to her as “a role model for her community and beyond.”

She passed away at home on Wednesday from a chest problem, according to her grandson Sammy Chepsiror, who spoke to The Standard newspaper. The nonagenarian’s life tale served as the basis for a French movie.

READ ALSO

Husband claims to ‘forget’ to inform in-laws after 9 months…

Only bring a rich man that can spend, our family is big –…

He said;

Gogo has been in good health and attending her classes until three days to her demise when she developed chest pains, which forced her out of school.

We are thankful for the 100 years of her life. She made all of us proud”.

When Priscilla requested admission to the local school in her Kenyan community of Rift Valley, UNESCO revealed that she was 94 years old.

In a 2022 interview with a UN organization, Priscilla stated that she wanted to encourage young moms in Kenya to finish their education after having children rather than abandon it out of embarrassment or concern for social stigma.

She said;

“I wanted to show an example not only to them but to other girls around the world who are not in school. Without education, there will be no difference between you and a chicken.

“Education is your future. Education remains in your head forever and you cannot lose it once you have it,”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson Okojie mourns

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their matrimonial home…

Emotional moment Wizkid paid tribute to Davido’s son at concert in New York…

American lady who claims to be married to Jim Iyke, presents evidence

Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of him roaming the…

“It’s a new chapter” – Destiny Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze excited as she…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

World’s oldest primary school pupil dies aged 99

Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of him roaming the…

Nigerian lady with N700k in account evades sending N5k to boyfriend she’s richer…

I’d rather stay single than date boys who drive Corolla – Lady reveals

Lady discontinues tithe-giving, uses the money to build house for widowed…

I was so happy – Man grateful as another man pays girlfriend’s N250k…

Cute Abiola celebrates 1 year anniversary of his arrest by Nigerian Navy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More