Young man floods his room with tears while begging his girlfriend to take him back (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A video has surfaced of a young man sobbing uncontrollably after he was heartbroken by his girlfriend.

The devastated man was seen shedding copious amounts of tears as he begged his ex girlfriend to take him back.

He made a video of himself pleading with the lady identified as Thelma to please take him back as her boyfriend.

Thelma please please, please help me. I am begging you,” he beseeched, with bitter tears running down his cheeks and spittle flying out of his mouth.

His pals who decided to share the video on social media counseled other guys intending on falling in love to stay away from love so they would not experience same heartbreak.

Watch the video below:

