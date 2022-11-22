TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged…

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire…

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing…

You’re jobless and you want to date my sister? – Lady blasts guy wooing her younger sister (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady has been caught on camera mocking a young man who is wooing her younger sister.

She was interviewing him over the phone about his job, and he revealed that he does not have one.

READ ALSO

“Do am if e easy” – Lady ecstatic as she…

“Guys don’t want to date me because I’m deaf” – Pretty lady…

The guy explained that he is simply living and eating as the days go by, but the girl and her sister found his response amusing.

She called the boy a stupid boy for wanting to date her sister while he was unemployed. But, as they laughed at him, he cut the phone call.

“You are jobless and you want to date my sister? You’re a stupid boy,” she said.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off…

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire gushes…

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing her husband is…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi Blessing gushes…

“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t womanize”…

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares…

Regina Daniels left speechless as husband gifts her N10million for being…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

You’re jobless and you want to date my sister? – Lady blasts guy wooing her…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady…

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares heartbreaking story…

Man in pains as ATM swallows his cash as he was wasting time (Video)

Lady slams uber driver who gave her ‘only’ N5k transport fare after…

“Do am if e easy” – Lady ecstatic as she celebrates graduating with…

“Happy 3 years anniversary to me” – Hardworking student…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More