You’re jobless and you want to date my sister? – Lady blasts guy wooing her younger sister (Video)

A Nigerian lady has been caught on camera mocking a young man who is wooing her younger sister.

She was interviewing him over the phone about his job, and he revealed that he does not have one.

The guy explained that he is simply living and eating as the days go by, but the girl and her sister found his response amusing.

She called the boy a stupid boy for wanting to date her sister while he was unemployed. But, as they laughed at him, he cut the phone call.

“You are jobless and you want to date my sister? You’re a stupid boy,” she said.

Watch the video below: