“2022 has been the most challenging” – Wizkid’s babymama, Jada P opens up

Wizkid‘s babymama, Jada P, has shared an emotional post gushing about how overwhelming the year 2022 has been to her.

She however said although it has been one of the most challenging years of her life, she’s still ending the year with her heart full.

Her tweet read:

“2022 has been so good 2 me! Probably one of the biggest, most challenging years thus far! I haven’t had a moment to stop & take it in. I can wholeheartedly say i feel overwhelmed with happiness, joy & love.Ending this year with my heart heart full! 2023 U got a lot to live up 2❤️.”

Twitter users however dragged her over the Rolls Royce which appeared new whilst comparing her to other celebrities like Chioma.

Slaymillz said, “Jada is driving RR, that’s dope. Real wealth not clout chasing.”

Harbeeb said, “Chioma is bigger than jada p in everywhere 😞make una drag with your keyboard with me.”

Abiona said “@jada3_p may God reward you abundantly. Love how you guys love each other and keep your family affairs away on social media. Please advise Wiz from clubbing anyhow in Ghana and Nigeria. 2023 is MLLE tour. It will be fine, if he can gather all his children for new yr celebration”.

Rotman said, “Less love more ego 😍.”

