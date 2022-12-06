Naysayers react to Jada Pollock’s recent tweet

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Naysayers have reacted to a recent tweet by Wizkid’s manager cum babymama, Jada Pollock.

The mother of two took to her Twitter account to reveal her state of mind about how unwilling she is to force things.

According to her, the only thing she can force is a rubber band around some cash.

Some netizens who came across the tweet claimed there is a possible crack in the romantic relationship existing between Jada and Wizkid.

In her words:

“Ain’t forcing nothing but a rubber band around some money 💰🦅.”

Reacting to this, netizens have speculated that her romantic relationship with the singer is currently shaky.

See some comments below;

Recall that Wizkid had raised speculation of a possible break up between himself and Jada as he stated that he has been single for way too long.

