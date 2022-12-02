TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to…

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in…

300L UNIZIK student ends it all over academic pressure

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has ended it all over intense academic pressure.

It was gathered that the student who goes by the name Ebuka Joshua had been experiencing bouts of depressiion since resumption.

In a WhatsApp chat with his coursemate which surfaced online, the deceased lamented to his friend about his struggles with studies.

READ ALSO

Student hailed by colleagues for resuming school with…

Video of High school student advising classmates to do Yahoo…

He had confided to his friend that he had lost all motivation for school since resumption and has been finding it difficult to keep his head straight to study.

His friend had offered him words of advice, urging him to take his studies gently and the fear of failure would slowly subside.

The deceased had assured his friend that he would fight the feeling of depression he had been experiencing; sadly, the late Ebuka ended it all.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to catch his…

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her…

Skitmaker Kiekie shares beautiful moments from her gender reveal party (Video)

Tight childhood friends of 15 years divorce barely 5 months after getting…

“I have caught wedding bouquets 4 times, I pray Rita Dominic’s own come true” —…

“If we’re dating and you don’t ask me for money, I’ll…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

300L UNIZIK student ends it all over academic pressure

“Why I killed my neighbor with a machete” – Native doctor…

“42-year-old mother of 2” – Woman surprises people with young…

“Leave Allysyn’s name out your hateful mouths” — Hermes fumes after declaring…

Brilliant 14-year-old Nigerian girl wins spelling bee competition, wins N2.5…

Little kid uses mic like a teacher as he leads school assembly with authority…

Pretty twin sisters who became pregnant at same time deliver on same day (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More