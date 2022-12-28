Reports making round is that Singer, Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa is dead.

On Tuesday, December 29, 2022, Jo Mersa, Bob Marley’s grandson, was discovered dead in a car in the United States.

Reggae musician Joseph Mersa was Jamaican-American. He sadly passed away at age 31. He apparently had asthma his entire life, according to the Daily Mail.

Jo Mersa was discovered unconscious in the car, and although the official autopsy report has not been made public, it was said that he passed away from an asthma attack at the time.

At Miami Dade College, he majored in studio engineering. In 2014, he released the Comfortable EP. He was grandson to legendary singer, Bob Marley.

May his soul rest in peace.

