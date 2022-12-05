Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

A Nigerian woman with the Tiktok handle, @bibibeauty has shared an emotional video of family members crying after their daughter who’s a twin got a job as house help.

According to the lady, she was searching for a househelp and eventually got to meet the girl’s family.

Sadly, she didn’t need the two of them as she only needed one of the twin girls to work with her.

In her words:

“I was looking for a house help, so my sis got her for me, she is twin, so when I went to pick her, Oh God😭.”

This stirred emotions in the comment section as many urged her to take the two girls instead.

@ewere7 said, “I wish you had d capacity to take the two, pls treat her right and allow the twin access to her please eeeeeeee.”

@janeez123 said, “so touching…..tears just running down…. really cant explaind feeling joooor…..pls try to make both happy if u can.”

@christylanky1 said, “Tell her to always come home whenever she want 🥺 please.”

@uchenna22224 said, “lovely tears.nothing comes between them.and as they cry u will be forced to cry with them. Aunty pls take good care of the one with u.”

Watch video below: