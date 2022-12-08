“How can you say that about another woman?” – BBNaija’s Cross slams Linda Ikeji

BBNaija star, Cross, has slammed Nigerian media mogul, Linda Ikeji over her comment on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle of the Royal family.

Before now, Linda Ikeji, while reacting to Meghan and Harry’s upcoming Netflix docuseries, berated her alienating her husband, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, from the British royal family.

She also slammed Meghan for making a mockery of her husband despite his royal heritage with her constant public speeches and comments.

In her words:

“The way Meghan has commonized Harry is sad to watch. A real life Prince making a mockery of his life and selling to Netflix. It should be beneath him.. but Meghan…oh Meghan. Sigh

“If God made me a real life Princess, I’d use the platform to touch and change lives not constantly whining like a little girl..and estranging my man from his family.

“If the royal family didn’t approve of Harry marrying Meghan..he would not have married her. So why all this unnecessary war? Are we supposed to feel sorry for her? Why villianize her inlaws? Rest abeg

Meghan.”

Reacting to this, Cross said,

“Just saw the statement Linda Ikeji said about meghan 😳😳. You are so wrong for saying that. How can you open ur mouth and say that about another woman? Don’t you know how deep the British people can be when it comes to racism?

“And secondly if Harry is in ❤️with his wife Meghan and they have found peace. What else matters ? Pls na you suppose rest ooo linda . To me if any one finds love and peace in another human they should go for it and f*ck the rest of the world.Cuz the rest of the world will be ✅.”

