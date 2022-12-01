“If we’re dating and you don’t ask me for money, I’ll suspect that you’re cheating” – Man says (Video)

A man has stated that when he’s in a relationship with a woman who doesn’t ask him for money, he’d be suspicious of her.

According to the man, when he’s in a relationship which has lasted for more than two weeks and his lover doesn’t ask him for anything, he would suspect she’s cheating.

He said that when a woman doesn’t request for anything from him, it means that another man is taking the responsibility that he should be taking.

Watch him speak below;

The video has stirred reactions from social media users;

jully_mk wrote: “Abeg this kind boyfriend locate me ijn”

gbemi_porch wrote: “Na better person be this guy. Protect him please. No weapon fashioned against u shall prosper”

jeffryprettypretty wrote: ” So boys still dey like this guy? He needs to be protected at all costs”

realofficialyemi wrote: “You are hereby BANISHED from the Stingy men Association of Nigeria (SMAON)”