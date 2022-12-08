I’m done testing women – Young man announces he’s set to marry the ‘chosen one’

Godwin Oche, a Nigerian man, has announced that he is off the market as he finally found a rightful partner.

He revealed on his Facebook page that he tested various women during his search for a wife, but that his search is now over.

Godwin announced that he has completed his testing and apologized to any women he may have offended in the process, stating that he has finally made a decision.

The young man posted a photo of himself with his fiancee and announced that their wedding will take place on January 2, 2023.

He wrote; ”Am done testing and in whichever way I have hurt you during testing am very sorry I have made a choice 02/01/2023 market close.’‘

See the post:

