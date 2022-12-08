TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just…

D’banj finally breaks silence on N-Power fraud allegation

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu…

I’m done testing women – Young man announces he’s set to marry the ‘chosen one’

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Godwin Oche, a Nigerian man, has announced that he is off the market as he finally found a rightful partner.

He revealed on his Facebook page that he tested various women during his search for a wife, but that his search is now over.

Godwin announced that he has completed his testing and apologized to any women he may have offended in the process, stating that he has finally made a decision.

READ ALSO

“I wish I can have my own ‘personal girlfriend’ but here in…

“I married my destiny helper, she makes my weight lighter” –…

The young man posted a photo of himself with his fiancee and announced that their wedding will take place on January 2, 2023.

He wrote; ”Am done testing and in whichever way I have hurt you during testing am very sorry I have made a choice 02/01/2023 market close.’‘

See the post:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years…

D’banj finally breaks silence on N-Power fraud allegation

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu reportedly…

“Igbo wey go havard” – Fans shade Maria as she slams her…

You can’t sing, it’s paid promotion that helps you – Portable blasts Wizkid

I started paying school fees with my earnings in JSS1 – The…

How my bestfriend secretly gifted my boyfriend every item I wanted to buy for…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Seun Osigbesan gushes over hubby on their 10th anniversary

I’m done testing women – Young man announces he’s set to marry…

Actress Oma Nnadi reacts after being called out over unpaid debt by colleague

“Na house be this?” – Hotel guest shares video of the room he…

Governor Sanwo-Olu reacts as 27-year-old man files lawsuit claiming to be his…

“How can you say that about another woman?” – BBNaija’s Cross slams Linda Ikeji

Davido set to perform at Qatar 2022 World Cup closing ceremony

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More