It’s safe to sell your boyfriend’s laptop to buy Christmas hair – Lady to fellow women

By Ezie Innocent

A young woman has taken to social media to advise her fellow women on how they can get the hair for Christmas celebration which their partners failed to buy.

She urged ladies to sell their boyfriend’s laptop and buy their preferred wig in a video she shared on social media.

The lady made a suggestion that doing so was not risky because their boyfriends wouldn’t be upset with them forever just because they sold their laptop.

”Your boyfriend will not be angry forever. Sell his laptop today and buy that Christmas hair,” she advised.

Reacting to the post, call_mi_luve wrote; Na person way get laptop na 😂😂😂

lloyd_santander; Like they no get sense again hair yi noni 😂

ola_wan_dah; God please help this girls them won kill their self because of hair

eskizzofficial; Dem plenty for my school 😂😂😂😂 irun yi noni 😂

ka___shy01; Why are girls entitled with hair lol💔🚶‍♂️

crespo_lee04; You want break your BF cooking pot to buy wig, nah to later use that head for ritual remains once he no see anything chop again 😅😅😅

