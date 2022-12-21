Lady quits school, goes insane after boyfriend she did 6 abortions for married someone else

A Nigerian man shared how a woman was completely crushed by the betrayal she experienced from her boyfriend of two years.

According to @BABAJIDEEDGES, the woman, a student, performed 6 abortions for her boyfriend over the course of their two-year relationship, but he ended things amicably.

She stopped going to school after that and began acting crazy, to the point that she would occasionally leave her house in the middle of the night carrying a piece of paper with the names of all their unborn children in order to curse the man who had done his introduction.

When the issue persisted, her family took her to hospitals and prayer halls in search of a cure, but they ultimately had to fly her out of the country.

It was learned that her family took her to churches and hospitals for solution, but when the issue continued, they ha to fly her out of the country.

The Tweep wrote:

“A Lady I was involved in her chaotic situation in 2019 called me few days ago and i was so happy to hear from her.

A little back story.. At 21, this young lady had 6 abortions within a relationship of two years. A larger part of her relationship then was done in cohabitation.

She was in school but was living with this working class guy in the same town where she schooled. She goes to her own hostel only when she’s expecting her parent or a guest

Long story short, Dude broke up with her after 2 years & 6 abortions. She was still very much hospitalized for the last abortion when the young man travelled for his intro.

She dropped out of school cos she almost ran mad. She would step out in the middle of the night with names of aborted children in different sheets of paper and lay curses on the guy, his wife..and their unborn children.

Yes! She gave names to all the aborted pregnancies with the abortion dates. She totally lost her mind!

They started taking her from one prayer house to another, from one hospital to another until she was eventually flown out of the country.

Long story short, this person is doing okay today because of her supportive family. Many wouldn’t have survived such insane phase.

She’s schooling & working abroad now. In fact, she gave me the permission to share this. The conversation I had with her brought me into a deep thought of how ladies are consistently exploring the risk zone like men.

Until young women understand that they can’t play & maximize sxxual recklessness like some men because the consequences are unfair to them, women won’t stop becoming the victim of their own enabled mess.”