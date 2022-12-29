TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus…

Lady shares her astonishing one-year transformation

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A woman from Sierra Leone used social media to display her remarkable physical transformation.

She posted pictures of herself on Twitter, showing her at different weights over the years and now, when she is more in shape.

The beautiful lady known simply as Belmont Blaze, she had undergone the remarkable change within a year. However she did not disclose the secret behind her astonishing weight loss.

READ ALSO

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being…

She stated that she is proud of what she had done and the year 2022, for her was all about personal growth.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Belmont wrote; “Before vs After. 2022 was the year for personal growth. I’m proud.”

See the post:

Reacting, @WaviesWrld; Not knocking ur progress or anything but you was pressure in the before pic…

@nylah_jc; The way men are now attacking her and saying she looked better before, niggas are truly never satisfied 😭 Ladies, never do anything to change yourself for them, you are the only opinion that matters

@asterismms; These comments did not pass the vibe check AT ALL! I’m proud of you for accomplishing the goal that you set for yourself so ignore all the negativity! 🤍

@lachocella; You look great either way. Just a BEAUTIFUL woman. So PLEASE spill on how you did it, because even air makes me fat

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus breaks silence…

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

Tega breaks the internet with sultry photos, fans react

Man who got infected with HIV after tattooing Bobrisky on his body is reportedly…

Video: I was single for four years before meeting Ivy – Paul Okoye

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Clergymen clash at the altar as they tussle over who will conduct service in…

“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Nigerian man falls for pump…

VIDEO: Pastors exchange words over who to lead congregation

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

Oxlade reveals shocking reason why he doesn’t smoke

Lady shares her astonishing one-year transformation

VIDEO: Ayra Star falls on stage at Ghana Afrochella concert, lashes out at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More