Lady shares her astonishing one-year transformation

A woman from Sierra Leone used social media to display her remarkable physical transformation.

She posted pictures of herself on Twitter, showing her at different weights over the years and now, when she is more in shape.

The beautiful lady known simply as Belmont Blaze, she had undergone the remarkable change within a year. However she did not disclose the secret behind her astonishing weight loss.

She stated that she is proud of what she had done and the year 2022, for her was all about personal growth.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Belmont wrote; “Before vs After. 2022 was the year for personal growth. I’m proud.”

