TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus…

Lady spots her secondary school head boy working as POS operator

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman said that she had just learned what the head boy of her old secondary school was currently doing.

According to a post on her social media page @whatscukinbaby, the lady revealed that her school’s former head boy was working as an operator at a Point of Sale (POS) stand.

She remembered how he used to look down on people at school back then, and she made fun of his hustle.

READ ALSO

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly…

Lady narrates how she stole the show during friends’ hangout…

She claimed that the man saw everyone as being unimportant, and he frequently walked about the school grounds with his head held high and communicated with others using proper English.

He should be doing better, the woman said in a video she posted on TikTok, given how he carried himself.

Omo I see head boy for my secondary school back then. Weyrey think say I don forget him face. With all the English for school back then, so na POS you go do last last weyrey,” she wrote.

When a TikTok user queried her the reason for making a mockery of him, she responded;

“Head boy wey Dey always look everybody as unserious person.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus breaks silence…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lady spots her secondary school head boy working as POS operator

‘Don’t accept her back, she will run off again’ – Dr Penking tells Alex Ekubo…

John Dumelo appeals to sugar daddies to increase side chics’ allowance in 2023

Ayra Starr reacts to viral video mimicking her epic fall on stage at Afrochella…

Brazilian legendary footballer Pelé dies at 82

VIDEO: I have six children for different men in different countries, I want a…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More