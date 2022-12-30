Lady spots her secondary school head boy working as POS operator

A Nigerian woman said that she had just learned what the head boy of her old secondary school was currently doing.

According to a post on her social media page @whatscukinbaby, the lady revealed that her school’s former head boy was working as an operator at a Point of Sale (POS) stand.

She remembered how he used to look down on people at school back then, and she made fun of his hustle.

She claimed that the man saw everyone as being unimportant, and he frequently walked about the school grounds with his head held high and communicated with others using proper English.

He should be doing better, the woman said in a video she posted on TikTok, given how he carried himself.

“Omo I see head boy for my secondary school back then. Weyrey think say I don forget him face. With all the English for school back then, so na POS you go do last last weyrey,” she wrote.

When a TikTok user queried her the reason for making a mockery of him, she responded;

“Head boy wey Dey always look everybody as unserious person.”

Watch the video below: