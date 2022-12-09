Nigerian lady disappointed at sugar daddy for sending her just N10k

A young Nigerian lady has gone online to relate her experience with a sugar daddy who didn’t spend much money on her as she had expected.

The lady identified as @Alpha Femalee said the sugar daddy handed her N10,000 to help her business.

She claims that she didn’t express gratitude to him when he provided the money, and that she hasn’t done so since.

The lady shared the encounter while responding to a Twitter user who wrote; ”Nothing funnier than a sugar daddy sending you 10,000. Sir, please just stay with your family.”

@Alpha_femalee reacted; ”Lol. This thing happened to me sha😭. I didn’t even say “thank you ” till this day. I will support your business, then went ahead and sent me exactly 10,000.”