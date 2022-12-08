“Not all of us are evil, I convinced my lover to buy car for his main chic” – Side chic

A young woman has gone online to describe what she did in order to demonstrate that being a side chic is not as awful as many think it is.

She claimed to have been successful in persuading the man who is secretly dating her as his side chic to get his main girlfriend a car.

The man’s girlfriend had been requesting the car, and it was only after she (side chic) gave him advise that he finally purchased it, according to the young woman who goes by the Twitter handle @d xciii.

She noted that contrary to popular belief, not all side chics are bad because some of them genuinely desire the success of the couple in question.

She tweeted; ”Finally convinced this man to buy the car his babe has been asking for, and he got it. See, not all sidechicks are evil. Some of us still want your relationship to prosper 🤷🏾‍♀️”

When she was queried if she won’t also ask for her own car, she stated that she has a boyfriend who will get it for her.

”Lmao maybe my own boyfriend will buy. I hope his side is nice like me 🥲,” she said.