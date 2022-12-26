TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul…

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have…

Residents intervene as Father Christmas fights agbero on the street (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Father Christmas got into a physical altercation with a young man suspected of being a tout over an unknown issue, causing a commotion in the area.

When residents saw the two men fighting on the road, they decided to separate both parties.

Father Christmas was accompanied by two women dressed as Santa Claus, and they attempted to end the fight, but the other man seemed adamant on fighting.

READ ALSO

Fight ensues as man returns from trip to surprise his wife…

Side chick and main chick reportedly fight over male lover…

A video that went viral on social media shows some residents staying back and watching, while others decide to intervene.

Watch the video below:

In other news, Stan Nze, a Nollywood actor, is currently under fire for snubbing his wife, Blessing Obasi, at a public event.

The actor sparked outrage after a video of him rejecting his wife’s hands at the Wakanda Forever premiere went viral.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul Edochie

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have my complete…

The church betrayed me – Timini Egbuson reveals why he left church

Davido and Chioma join family to celebrate Christmas (Video)

VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo shares beautiful Christmas themed photos with her…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Residents intervene as Father Christmas fights agbero on the street (Video)

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

Top 10 influential persons in history born on Christmas day

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

Portable excited as he meets masquerades that can sing his songs (Video)

Man narrates how he cheated with his married ex only for her to take all his…

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More