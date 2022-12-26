Residents intervene as Father Christmas fights agbero on the street (Video)

A Father Christmas got into a physical altercation with a young man suspected of being a tout over an unknown issue, causing a commotion in the area.

When residents saw the two men fighting on the road, they decided to separate both parties.

Father Christmas was accompanied by two women dressed as Santa Claus, and they attempted to end the fight, but the other man seemed adamant on fighting.

A video that went viral on social media shows some residents staying back and watching, while others decide to intervene.

Watch the video below:

