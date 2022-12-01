TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the…

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another man” – Man cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has shared how his 4-days-old marriage came tumbling down after he caught his wife in bed with another man.

The man identified as Ayodrealtor vented out his pain as his wife of four days cheated on him with another man.

In his words:

READ ALSO

“I married him because of pregnancy” –…

Why I killed my co-wife with a pistle – 20-year-old…

“How do people cheat and are happy about it? We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another man”

This made netizens encourage him to not loose hope on love while others advised him to forgive her because according to them, life happens.

@iamjackiet said, “Those with kind hearts always end up with wrong partners.”

@enddydave said, “🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 it is well dear … that’s life for us all … God will see you through… just be strong.”

@tusiime576 said, “divorce her bro when it’s not too late 😳😳😳 she never loved before n she will not, she’s after something but not love”.

@cynthiamusee67 said, “leave her and pray to God he will give u a woman of ur own dream my brother.”

@lovergal1001 said, “Forgive her and give her a second chance nobody is perfect in this world….blc if is ur guys now u will beg till enternity 😔😔😔😔is hard but forgive.”

@rocke_fe_ller said, “Sorry My Guy … It hurts, but this is the time you need yourself the most . Forgive her and move on. It’s the best decision you can make for now .✌️.”

Watch video below;

@ayo_d_realtor

How do people cheat and are happy about it? #suga_of_dallas #love #heartbreakrelationship #heartbreak #relationship #naija #nigeriantiktok🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🥰 #nigeriantiktokinfluencer #fypシ #fyp #viral

♬ son original – richtogo

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary (Details)

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

“Chairman wan open zip o” – Impatient groom attempts to…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as…

“Set standard so high and build yourself to match what you want” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another…

Activist Bisi Alimi fumes at straight guy who pretended to be g*y just to get a…

Exchange Ethereum to Matic

“I married him because of pregnancy” – Woman in tears as 3…

“I contribute N2M monthly for thrift” – Nkechi Blessing brags as she continues…

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim shoots her shot at Tunde Ednut (Screenshot)

“Don’t cook in his house unless you’re married” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More