“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another man” – Man cries out

A Nigerian man has shared how his 4-days-old marriage came tumbling down after he caught his wife in bed with another man.

The man identified as Ayodrealtor vented out his pain as his wife of four days cheated on him with another man.

In his words:

“How do people cheat and are happy about it? We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another man”

This made netizens encourage him to not loose hope on love while others advised him to forgive her because according to them, life happens.

@iamjackiet said, “Those with kind hearts always end up with wrong partners.”

@enddydave said, “🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 it is well dear … that’s life for us all … God will see you through… just be strong.”

@tusiime576 said, “divorce her bro when it’s not too late 😳😳😳 she never loved before n she will not, she’s after something but not love”.

@cynthiamusee67 said, “leave her and pray to God he will give u a woman of ur own dream my brother.”

@lovergal1001 said, “Forgive her and give her a second chance nobody is perfect in this world….blc if is ur guys now u will beg till enternity 😔😔😔😔is hard but forgive.”

@rocke_fe_ller said, “Sorry My Guy … It hurts, but this is the time you need yourself the most . Forgive her and move on. It’s the best decision you can make for now .✌️.”

Watch video below;