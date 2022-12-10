Why I do not take photos with fans – Ghanaian actor, Akrobeto

Ghanaian actor, Akrobeto, has revealed that he doesn’t take photos with fans anymore because of an incident that happened a long time ago.

While talking with a renowned journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, during an interview, Akrobeto revealed how a fan who took pictures with him used the photos to deceive and impregnate a lady.

According to Akrobeto, the con artist, who took pictures with him, told the lady he had ties with him (Akrobeto) and could help her advance her acting career.

Akrobeto said the con artist showed the lady photos he had taken with him as proof of his tabs in the movie industry and promised to pull some strings to get her movie gigs.

The lady, who was the victim of the con artist had met him on a bus on a not-so-fateful day and after opening up about her acting ambitions, this young man deceived her and ended up impregnating the innocent lady.

Akrobeto said he got to know this when the lady’s mother confronted him about the issue.

The actor said since the humiliating incident, he has been against taking photos with fans.