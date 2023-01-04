Actor Junior Pope reveals ‘Interesting’ details on how he met his wife, Jennifer

Veteran actor, Junior Pope has made a very interesting revelation on how he met his wife, Jennifer.

Junior Pope revealed he met his wife on Facebook.

Junior Pope defended the social media app while responding to a social media user’s rhetorical query on whether people still use Facebook in this day and age.

The father of three boys disclosed that he met his wife on Facebook.

The social media user wrote: “People still use Facebook?”

Junior Pope commented: “Funny thing is; that’s where I met my wife”.

A few days ago, Junior Pope explained how he controls his wife’s ego to keep her from leaving the house.

The actor mentioned how some women aspire to be the head of the family in an interview with Saturday Beats.

He admitted that he frequently strokes his wife’s ego and explains to her that her role is to be the head of the household in order to stop her from following in their footsteps.

He said:

“Some women want to take the position of the head of the home. Sometimes, they just want to be heard. I try as much as possible to massage my wife’s ego, and make her understand that she is the neck of the family. The position of a man cannot be taken away from him because it was given by God.

Junior Pope, noted how many things has changed in marriage, as women are no longer limited to the kitchen. He added that some women no longer cook and their husbands are okay with it.

He disclosed that he carries his wife along in every of his plans and that all the cars he has was selected by his wife.

“Almost all the cars I have, my wife chose the colour. The woman has to be carried along. That is how issues in a home can be solved. Ladies are now well exposed, and their place is no longer in the kitchen. In fact, these days, some women no longer cook and some men are okay with it. The way to a man’s heart is no longer the stomach (laughs).” he said.