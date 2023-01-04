TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover…

“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” –…

“Finally no longer under anyone’s control, I’m free” – Fancy…

I was insulted for living in rented apartment – Actress, Ruby Ojiakor says as she gifts mum a house

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood thespian Ruby Ojiakor, gave her mother a brand-new home as a thank-you for raising her after her father passed away.

She said that her mother raised her and her siblings by herself after her father passed away 20 years prior.

The beautiful actress stated that while the house was being built, she was renting an apartment and receiving jeers from folks for not owning a home and having an outdated car.

READ ALSO

Young lady upgrades her family’s old house to…

Nigerian woman goes berserk as her husband gifts her a house…

Ruby posted pictures and videos of the home as well as the occasion when she presented it to her mother in front of other women.

She wrote; “A new year gift from me” to my beloved mother”❤️❤️❤️❤️ The womb that gave birth to a Queen 👑👑👑👑👑👑

My Role Model “ My prayer warrior “ My world’s best”🙌🙌🙌🙌 Mummy” ur daughter doesn’t have a good car” as a matter of fact they troll me on line everyday to change my car” infact they called it “1800” car, meaning an ancient car”🤣😭

Mummy” ur daughter still leaves in a rented house”, as a result “ I get insulted, Nd looked down on……. Mummy ur daughter doesn’t wear designer clothes”.. which made many call me Local”…

Bt I will be the most stupid person on earth “ to have all these things”, when you don’t have a good place to lay ur head “ nd have a sweet bath”,,,😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Mummy” God bless you 🙏 Nd continue to keep you for me🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

I know this gift is too small” Bt trust me” I promise to do more for you “ I love you mum”❤️❤️ GreatGraceStillStandingTall 🙌

My father died 20 years ago” Nd since then it’s been just my mother catering for us”……. This the reason I’ve been actually working hard” so I can put a smile on my mother’s face”………

Pls mummy” manage this little gift from me”🙏🙏🙏🙏 I love you my prayer warrior “🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃🙏💃💃💃💃”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” – Fancy Acholonu…

“Finally no longer under anyone’s control, I’m free” – Fancy Acholonu jubilates…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after…

VIDEO: “Stop telling people I can’t travel” – Actress Empress…

“I endured cheating and lies from Alexx” – Fancy Acholonu rants…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I was insulted for living in rented apartment – Actress, Ruby Ojiakor says as…

“He is worthy of emulation” – Opeyemi Falegan defends Alex Ekubo, praises…

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after…

Nigerian lady accuses her ex of being impotent as she welcomes a baby with…

Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with pastor’s…

“She doesn’t deserve a Man like me” – Yomi Gold divorces new wife months…

Mentally challenged woman delivers baby boy in uncompleted building in Oyo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More