I was insulted for living in rented apartment – Actress, Ruby Ojiakor says as she gifts mum a house

Popular Nollywood thespian Ruby Ojiakor, gave her mother a brand-new home as a thank-you for raising her after her father passed away.

She said that her mother raised her and her siblings by herself after her father passed away 20 years prior.

The beautiful actress stated that while the house was being built, she was renting an apartment and receiving jeers from folks for not owning a home and having an outdated car.

Ruby posted pictures and videos of the home as well as the occasion when she presented it to her mother in front of other women.

She wrote; “A new year gift from me” to my beloved mother”❤️❤️❤️❤️ The womb that gave birth to a Queen 👑👑👑👑👑👑

My Role Model “ My prayer warrior “ My world’s best”🙌🙌🙌🙌 Mummy” ur daughter doesn’t have a good car” as a matter of fact they troll me on line everyday to change my car” infact they called it “1800” car, meaning an ancient car”🤣😭

Mummy” ur daughter still leaves in a rented house”, as a result “ I get insulted, Nd looked down on……. Mummy ur daughter doesn’t wear designer clothes”.. which made many call me Local”…

Bt I will be the most stupid person on earth “ to have all these things”, when you don’t have a good place to lay ur head “ nd have a sweet bath”,,,😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Mummy” God bless you 🙏 Nd continue to keep you for me🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

I know this gift is too small” Bt trust me” I promise to do more for you “ I love you mum”❤️❤️ GreatGraceStillStandingTall 🙌

My father died 20 years ago” Nd since then it’s been just my mother catering for us”……. This the reason I’ve been actually working hard” so I can put a smile on my mother’s face”………

Pls mummy” manage this little gift from me”🙏🙏🙏🙏 I love you my prayer warrior “🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃🙏💃💃💃💃”