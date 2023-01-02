Teni responds to Actress, Monalisa Stephen’s criticism of her weight loss journey

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

It may seem as though drama looms as Singer, Teni has responded to Actress, Monalisa’s critics to her weight loss journey.

As previously re[ported by THEINFONG, Monalisa Stephen, a Nollywood actress, and body positivity advocate has slammed Teni for sharing her weight loss journey.

Recall that Teni revealed why she embarked on a weight loss journey. According to the ‘Billionaire’ crooner, she realized that her excessive weight gain could lead to death. She started working on shredding off her weight.

In response to Teni’s weight loss journey, Monalisa stated that it is not in Teni’s place to tell people what to do with their bodies. Speaking for herself, she stated that she does not consider herself to be unhealthy simply because she is overweight.

Teni who is not having any drama Monalisa is trying to start took to her Twitter page to respond to her.

According to the ‘Uyo Meyo’ crooner, she won’t trade words with Monalisa because she is definitely not who her colleague, Lekan Osifeso Jnr. better known as Lojay sang about.

Teni tweeted:

I ain’t going back and forth with no d*mb Monalisa, that ain’t who Lojay sang about.

