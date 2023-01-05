VIDEO: Uche Ogbodo announces new title as she traditionally weds her younger boo, Bobby Marris

Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo has finally gotten wedded to the love of her life.

The actress who wedded her younger lover, Bobby Marris in a traditional way in a recent video going round.

According to rumors, Uche Ogbodo is concealing the event from the public since she had previously lied about being legally wed to the father of her second daughter.

In a recent update, images and videos from the low-key wedding have appeared online.

Contrary to reports, Uche Ogbodo doesn’t seem ashamed to be marrying a younger man, as she uploaded videos from the wedding ceremony to her Instagram story.

Gushing over her union, Uche Ogbodo announced that she is now officially known as Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.

Promising to share more photos and videos from the wedding, she wrote,

“Already Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu but had to be Double sure. Congratulations are in order. Video n pictures coming soon”.

This would be the actress’s second marriage as her previous marriage to a footballer, Apo Arthur, had produced a baby girl before it went sour.

However, she found love again in the hands of a fast rising artist, Bobby Maris and they share a baby girl together.