“Wahala wahala” — Portable screams after climbing platform where he almost fell from (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Portable, alias Ika of Africa, a famous sensational singer, creates a scene at a show after climbing to the top of an unstable platform.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the Zazu crooner climbing a platform to entertain his fans.

Portable is not the first to climb to the top of a high platform to entertain his fans, but he nearly fell off at his most recent show.

The singer attempted to stand on an arranged set of speakers, which nearly capsized, so Ika of Africa held on to a pole instead.

Irrespective of the disappointment of being unable to stand on the speakers, Portable held on to the pole where he screamed ‘wahala wahala.’

Watch the video below …

 

