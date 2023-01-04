When did it become wrong to not have sex before marriage? — OAP Dotun

On-air personality, Dotun has raised a debate online following the recent controversy on Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu failed relationship.

There has been an ongoing debate on social media after the ex-fiancee of actor Alexx Ekubo made a revelation that Alexx did not have sexual intercourse with her during their 5-years of dating.

According to social media users, it was abnormal for Alexx Ekubo to have abstained from sex from his fiancee, Fancy Acholonu for five years.

However, on-air personality Dotun has a different opinion about the ongoing debate online. According to him, there’s nothing wrong with dating and abstaining from sex.

He tweeted:

“The last I checked, sex before marriage was discouraged to make relationships sacred, resolute & Godly. When did it become wrong not to have it before marriage? Haven’t you all seen now that everything we considered bad is now good and what was seen as good is now bad?”

See post below: