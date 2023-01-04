TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover…

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

When did it become wrong to not have sex before marriage? — OAP Dotun

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

On-air personality, Dotun has  raised a debate online following the recent controversy on Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu failed relationship.

There has been an ongoing debate on social media after the ex-fiancee of actor Alexx Ekubo made a revelation that Alexx did not have sexual intercourse with her during their 5-years of dating.

According to social media users, it was abnormal for Alexx Ekubo to have abstained from sex from his fiancee, Fancy Acholonu for five years.

READ ALSO

Not sleeping with Fancy for 5 years shows he is morally…

I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx…

However, on-air personality Dotun has a different opinion about the ongoing debate online. According to him, there’s nothing wrong with dating and abstaining from sex.

He tweeted:

“The last I checked, sex before marriage was discouraged to make relationships sacred, resolute & Godly. When did it become wrong not to have it before marriage? Haven’t you all seen now that everything we considered bad is now good and what was seen as good is now bad?”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

“I endured cheating and lies from Alexx” – Fancy Acholonu rants…

Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with pastor’s…

Uche Maduagwu reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked n*** video, uses her as a case…

I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx Ekubo’s ex

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

When did it become wrong to not have sex before marriage? — OAP Dotun

Actor Junior Pope reveals ‘Interesting’ details on how he met his…

“I’ve been denied access to my kids” – IVD reveals amid…

“You are more matured and smarter” – May Yul Edochie pens powerful message to…

Not sleeping with Fancy for 5 years shows he is morally upright – Opeyemi…

Kemi Adetiba, Sola Sobowale with Seun Kuti teases ‘King of Boys 3’

Doctor quits medical practice after nearly being lynched by patient’s relatives

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More