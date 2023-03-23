Abia businessman buys Prado for INEC Returning Officer who declared Otti governor-elect

A business magnate who’s a native of Abia state, Steven Ukpabi has gifted a brand new Prado Jeep to INEC Returning Officer, Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti who pronounced Alex Otti the governor-elect of the governorship election in Abia State.

The vehicle, according to the businessman based abroad, is a reward for Nnannaya-Oti’s exceptional service to the residents of Abia state.

The expensive jeep, according to Ukpabi, has been shipped to Nigeria, and when it arrives there next month, he wants it to be given to Nnannaya-Oti.

Ukpabi wrote; “For your outstanding service to the people of Abia, I hereby request for this Prado to be delivered to Mrs Nnenna Nnennaya Oti immediately it arrives Nigeria next month. Thank you for your service in Abia.”