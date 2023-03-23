TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost…

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through…

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service…

Abia businessman buys Prado for INEC Returning Officer who declared Otti governor-elect

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A business magnate who’s a native of Abia state, Steven Ukpabi has gifted a brand new Prado Jeep to INEC Returning Officer, Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti who pronounced Alex Otti the governor-elect of the governorship election in Abia State.

The vehicle, according to the businessman based abroad, is a reward for Nnannaya-Oti’s exceptional service to the residents of Abia state.

The expensive jeep, according to Ukpabi, has been shipped to Nigeria, and when it arrives there next month, he wants it to be given to Nnannaya-Oti.

READ ALSO

Abia residents cook food, throw party outside INEC office…

Ukpabi wrote; “For your outstanding service to the people of Abia, I hereby request for this Prado to be delivered to Mrs Nnenna Nnennaya Oti immediately it arrives Nigeria next month. Thank you for your service in Abia.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost her boyfriend

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through sports betting

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service charge is N2.1m

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he received as reward

Man who’s been dating his teacher since primary school shares love story (Watch…

“I used all my savings” – Lady cries out as boyfriend blocks…

Paulo Okoye offers Monalisa Stephen 2million to reveal identity of her boyfriend…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Young mother cries out in devastation as she becomes a widow at 30

“Youths between the ages of 15 and 25 should not own luxurious cars” –…

Festus Keyamo calls for immediate arrest of Peter Obi

Lady quits job as boss prevents her from attending choir rehearsals

Dino Melaye flaunts new Rolls Royce acquired after election

Abia businessman buys Prado for INEC Returning Officer who declared Otti…

EFCC arrests ‘Frederick Leonard’ for love scam

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More