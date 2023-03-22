Abia residents cook food, throw party outside INEC office while awaiting declaration of Otti as governor-elect

Abia state residents supporting the Labour Party candidate Alex Otti have camped outside the state’s INEC office while they wait for the Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, to announce the victor of the Abia governorship election.

The natives of Umuahia, the state capital, made a decision to set up shop in front of the building by preparing food and throwing a block celebration.

A video circulating online shows some people cooking and serving a variety of foods to the assembled crowd.

It was discovered that they had remained outside INEC’s headquarters for two days following the relocation of the collation and would not go inside until the outcome was made public. In order to provide highlife music entertainment, the services of a Disc Jockey was also engaged.

Watch the video below: