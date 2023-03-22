TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service…

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through…

Abia residents cook food, throw party outside INEC office while awaiting declaration of Otti as governor-elect

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Abia state residents supporting the Labour Party candidate Alex Otti have camped outside the state’s INEC office while they wait for the Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, to announce the victor of the Abia governorship election.

The natives of Umuahia, the state capital, made a decision to set up shop in front of the building by preparing food and throwing a block celebration.

A video circulating online shows some people cooking and serving a variety of foods to the assembled crowd.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man hoists Labour Party flag on Mount Kilimanjaro…

It was discovered that they had remained outside INEC’s headquarters for two days following the relocation of the collation and would not go inside until the outcome was made public. In order to provide highlife music entertainment, the services of a Disc Jockey was also engaged.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service charge is N2.1m

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through sports betting

“My boyfriend goes down on me during my period” – Monalisa Stephen…

Girl who hawked to feed her family gains admission into UNILAG

Man reportedly runs mad after failing to repay money borrowed from loan app…

“I can acquire lands in Lekki” – Teni refuses to buy luxury watch…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Abia residents cook food, throw party outside INEC office while awaiting…

Faithful man walks away with 204k ‘heartbreak fund’ because his woman cheated…

“Please get pregnant for your husband” – Anita Joseph under fire

CBN’s Godwin Emefiele tenders apology over failed online transactions

Bola Tinubu reportedly sick and flown to Europe for medical care

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he received as reward

Graduate narrates how he went from struggling for survival to making N20m in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More