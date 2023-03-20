TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Abroad-based man destroys his Nigerian passport after witnessing 2023 election (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man living overseas destroyed his foreign passport angered by what he saw during the general elections of 2023.

Numerous incidents of violence, voting suppression, and manipulation tainted the February 25 and March 18 presidential and governorship elections, respectively.

In a clip he posted, he renounced his Nigerian citizenship and expressed his realization that it could never be saved.

The unhappy man tore to pieces his Nigerian passport and declared that he had made the decision to break his ties with the nation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens have expressed mixed views on the action of the man, as some point out that it was completely outrageous.

One @boyzuwa wrote: “This is uncalled for”

@nuel_oyebade wrote: “That’s an expired passport , it’s perforated already”

