Abroad-based man destroys his Nigerian passport after witnessing 2023 election (Video)

A Nigerian man living overseas destroyed his foreign passport angered by what he saw during the general elections of 2023.

Numerous incidents of violence, voting suppression, and manipulation tainted the February 25 and March 18 presidential and governorship elections, respectively.

In a clip he posted, he renounced his Nigerian citizenship and expressed his realization that it could never be saved.

The unhappy man tore to pieces his Nigerian passport and declared that he had made the decision to break his ties with the nation.

2023 Polls : Frustrated Nigerian in diaspora destroys his Nigerian passport after witnessing what happened in the election period. March 20, 2023

Netizens have expressed mixed views on the action of the man, as some point out that it was completely outrageous.

One @boyzuwa wrote: “This is uncalled for”

@nuel_oyebade wrote: “That’s an expired passport , it’s perforated already”